Formula E ‘scam’: HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy appears before ACB

Hyderabad: Former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday as part of the investigation into the Formula E Race case.

The ACB is probing the alleged transfer of funds from HMDA to a foreign entity, with Reddy being named as one of the accused in an FIR filed by the bureau.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) along with IAS officer Arvind Kumar, has already been questioned by the ACB.

Also Read Formula E case: Arvind Kumar grilled for 6 hours by ED in Hyderabad

KTR stated that the funds were transferred to the foreign entity under his directives, emphasizing that these actions were taken to promote the Formula E race and enhance Hyderabad’s global brand image.

Arvind Kumar grilled for six hours

Former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) commissioner Arvind Kumar was on Thursday, January 9, grilled for six hours by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the alleged Formula E scam worth 54.88 crore.

The senior Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) reached the ED regional office around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

ED conducting probe

The ED is conducting the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The central agency is looking into possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Kumar along with former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy are accused of the alleged Formula E scam. Kumar was the first one to be interrogated by the agency.

Earlier on Thursday, KTR reached the ACB office in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy that allegedly resulted in a loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about Rs 55 crore.