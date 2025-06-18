Formula E ‘scam’: KTR declines to hand over phone to ACB

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, June 18, formally responded to a notice from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), in writing, declining to submit his mobile phone in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Hyderabad Formula E race.

In his letter, KTR contended that the ACB’s demand violates his constitutional right to privacy and amounts to an infringement on fundamental rights.

The ACB had issued a notice under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asking KTR to submit the mobile phone he used between November 1, 2021, and December 1, 2023, along with other electronic devices such as a laptop, tablet, and iPad. KTR, however, asserted that the notice failed to explain the reason for demanding the devices or establish their relevance to the investigation.

In his written reply, KTR reminded the ACB that he had already appeared before the agency on June 16 at 10:00 am, following their earlier letter dated June 13. He stated that he fully cooperated with the officials during the questioning, which continued until 5:00 pm the same day, and responded to all queries raised by the investigators.

KTR emphasised that all decisions relating to the Hyderabad Formula E race were made in his official capacity as the former minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) and that all pertinent records are already with the concerned department of the Telangana government.

He further argued that if at all any electronic device is to be examined, the investigation must strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court to prevent any misuse or tampering of data. KTR pointed out that several legal cases concerning the handling and admissibility of data from electronic devices in criminal investigations are still pending before various courts.

He also clarified that he no longer possesses the mobile phone used during the time frame mentioned in the ACB’s notice, having changed his handset in the first quarter of 2024. He added that he had not used any other electronic devices during the relevant period.

Ongoing debacle of the Formula E race ‘scam’ in Hyderabad

After the Congress party assumed power in Telangana, it was revealed that the previous BRS government spent Rs 54 crores, including Rs 8 crores in taxes, on Formula E, the organisers of Formula E Season 10 in Hyderabad, without Cabinet approval. A memo was issued to IAS officer Arvind Kumar, questioning the authorisation for this transaction.

Congress also alleged that Rs 55 crore were spent on the event and raised concerns over inaction against Ace Nxt Gen, a Greenko subsidiary, for defaulting and withdrawing from the event. This led to the cancellation of the 2024 Formula E race in Hyderabad, initially scheduled for February, with organisers citing a “breach of contract.”

With the failure to retain the Formula-E race, KTR slammed the Congress government, calling the decision “poor and regressive”.