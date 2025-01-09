Formula E ‘scam’: Supreme Court rejects KTR’s plea for urgent hearing

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 9 rejected immediate hearing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) quash petition against the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the alleged Rs 54.88 crore Formula E scam.

The Supreme Court will hear the BRS working president’s quash petition on January 15. Earlier this week, the Telangana High Court also rejected KTR’s quash petition against the corruption case filed by the ACB.

The High Court also dismissed the interim orders. With this, KTR filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict.

Telangana High Court rejects KTR’s quash petition

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, January 7, dismissed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR)’s quash petition against the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged Formula E scam worth Rs 54.88 crore.

The High Court also turned down a request by KTR’s lawyers who sought protection from arrest for 10 days.

The Court, which had reserved its orders on the quash petition on December 31, pronounced the same on Tuesday, paving the way for an investigation into the high-profile case by the ACB.

During the hearing of the quash petition, the High Court had barred the ACB from arresting KTR.