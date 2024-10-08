Fought the good fight, results will reflect, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that the NC fought the Assembly polls well and prayed that the results would be good for them. As per the early trends, he was leading in the Badgam Assembly seat.

“Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that,” Omar wrote on X.

Omar Abdullah is leading on the Budgam Assembly seat. He is fighting these elections from the Ganderbal and Budgam Assembly constituency.

Early trends indicate Omar Abdullah, Ali Mohammad Sagar of the NC and Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference are leading in the Budgam, Khanyar and Kupwara seats respectively.

Early trends showed BJP leading on 18 seats, NC-Congress on 14, and PDP on one seat.

Counting of votes started for all the 90 Assembly seats in 20 districts of J&K at 8 a.m.

The political fate of 873 candidates, including senior leaders of the NC, BJP, Congress, PDP, PC, Apni Party, CPI(M), AIP and Independent candidates will be decided.

There are 90 assembly seats in 20 districts including 9 ST and 7 SC seats.

Chief electoral officer, P.K.Pole told reporters that 28 counting centres have been set up across J&K for counting votes of all the 90 Assembly seats. Postal votes will be counted first.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will nominate five more members to the J&K Assembly on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among these five, two will be women, two Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, one of whom should be a female and one representative of the West Pakistan refugees. Similar to Puducherry, these five nominated members will have voting rights during government formation. Given this fact, any political party or a group of political parties & Independents must have 48 members to claim a simple majority in the legislative assembly.