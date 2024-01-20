Foundation for ‘Ram Rajya’ through consecration of Lord Ram’s statue: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that through the installation of Lord Ram’s statue at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the foundation has been laid for ‘Ram Rajya’.

Speaking after releasing a CD on Lord Ram brought out by Jayashree Aravind here on Friday, Bommai added: “‘Ram Rajya’ means an “opportunity for all and prosperity, and no sign of poverty anywhere. Justice for everyone”.”

“With the commitment shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla is being held on January 22.”

“All of us are privileged and fortunate. Let everyone live happily due to the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’,” the former Chief Minister said.

He added: “A time must come for everything and Lord Ram had been kept out of his birthplace in Ayodhya for more than 500 years. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram has been fixed for January 22. This is a great moment. It seems everything would be decided earlier because on Thursday, Lord Ram entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple. Today, the songs on Lord Ram were released which was quite a coincidence.”

He said: “Lord Ram’s avatar is very special as he had the ‘avatar’ of Lord Vishnu. But the avatar of Lord Ram is best because it was very noble.”

“Whenever they committed mistakes, Ram would show the right path. There is no life without Ram’s principle. From childhood till he went to forest, he never compromised with his principles. They talk about ideology but others follow it,” he added.

“The Valmiki Ramayana is the best Ramayana as it has shown the relationship between the father and a son. The relationship between brothers. Lakshman spent 14 years in the forest with brother Ram. Another brother, Bharat kept the ‘paduka’ of Ram on the throne and ruled the kingdom. This kind of culture existed only here,” Bommai said.

“Now no one leaves the power to anybody. It also showed the relationship between the ‘guru’ and ‘shishya’ in the form of Lord Ram and Hanuman,” he added.

He said that since the mosque existed on the Ram temple, the puja was not offered.

“There is mention in their holy book that prayers cannot be offered in the mosque which had been built on the temple. Lord Rama has arrived at the right time. It was a moment of joy that PM Modi would be doing the ‘Pran Pratishthapana’ on January 22.”

BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya L.A. and Uttaradi Mutt Convener Aacharya Katti and singer Jayashree Aravind were present.