Foundation for ‘Telangana Toy Park’ laid by KTR in Yadadri

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Telangana Toy Park in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The park will be developed with world-class infrastructure and facilities to promote the manufacturing of soft toys, STEM toys, electronic, plastic, non-toxic, silicone and eco-friendly toys.

Telangana Toy Park: Empowering Youth and Fuelling Economic Growth with Job Opportunities



The park will also have a toy museum, common facility center, research and development facility, skill development centre and children’s amusement park.

KTR handed over letters of intent to 16 prospective toy manufacturing entrepreneurs. This will generate approximately 2500 employment opportunities, a press release said.

Telangana Toy Park is expected to generate new employment opportunities, particularly for rural youth, local residents and regional artisans involved in making wooden toys.

With the proactive measures and business-friendly initiatives of the state government, the toy manufacturing sector is poised for rapid growth and making Telangana a powerhouse in the export of toys from India.