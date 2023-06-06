Foundation for ‘Telangana Toy Park’ laid by KTR in Yadadri

Telangana Toy Park is expected to generate new employment opportunities, particularly for rural youth, local residents and regional artisans involved in making wooden toys.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2023 4:43 pm IST
Foundation for 'Telangana Toys Park' laid by KTR in Yadadri
Foundation for 'Telangana Toy Park' laid by state IT minister KTR in Yadadri on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Telangana Toy Park in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The park will be developed with world-class infrastructure and facilities to promote the manufacturing of soft toys, STEM toys, electronic, plastic, non-toxic, silicone and eco-friendly toys.

The park will also have a toy museum, common facility center, research and development facility, skill development centre and children’s amusement park.

Telangana IT exports clock 31.44% growth at Rs 2,41,275 cr in FY23

KTR handed over letters of intent to 16 prospective toy manufacturing entrepreneurs. This will generate approximately 2500 employment opportunities, a press release said.

Telangana Toy Park is expected to generate new employment opportunities, particularly for rural youth, local residents and regional artisans involved in making wooden toys.

With the proactive measures and business-friendly initiatives of the state government, the toy manufacturing sector is poised for rapid growth and making Telangana a powerhouse in the export of toys from India.

