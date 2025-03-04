Foundation stone laid for over Rs 59L development works in Begumpet

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with BJP MP from Malkajgiri Etela Rajender and other officials laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 59.40 lakh in Begumpet circle on Tuesday, March 4.

The planned works include the construction of CC roads at three locations in Monda Market Division for Rs 32.50 lakh, the laying of a VDCC road in East Maredpally at Rs 25.50 lakh, curb installation at the GHMC nursery, and repairs to the compound wall of GHMC Park-2 for Rs 1.40 lakh.

The Hyderabad Mayor emphasized the state government’s full support for Hyderabad’s development, stating that Rs 700 crore had been released to GHMC in the past four months. She expressed gratitude to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and noted that Rs 25 crore was being allocated to each zone for development works under GHMC.