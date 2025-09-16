Foundation stone laid for Rs 17 cr stormwater drain project at Nampally

Hyderabad: Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, laid the foundation stone for the stormwater drain project running from Lakdikapool to Nampally Exhibition Ground on Tuesday, September 16.

The project has been undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of Rs 17.93 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that a large amount of funds is being allocated to develop roads and canals in the city under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, with an aim to increase the brand image of Hyderabad.

Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, MLC Mirza Riaz ul Asan Effendi, Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others also participated in the program.

Drainage project to reduce flood risk at Lakdikapool, Nampally

GHMC has taken up the construction of Storm Water Drain (SWD) in key areas from Lakdikapool to Nampally Exhibition Grounds to tackle the flooding problem during the monsoon.

The Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) box drain will be constructed over a total length of 2,720 meters and will help to drain rainwater from areas like FTCCI Marg, Red Hills, Devaiah Bagh, Ek Minar Masjid Road, Netaji Nagar and Nampally Station Road.

The project involves the construction of an RCC box drain from New Pragathi Press to Nampally Exhibition Grounds, covering 2,150 meters, and a box drain from Chirag Ali Lane to Bombay Bazaar, via Nampally Station Road, spanning 570 meters.

The total catchment area under this project is 175.13 hectares.