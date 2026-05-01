Four held for attacks on shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least four people were arrested on Thursday, April 30, in connection with 11 attacks on shops in Hyderabad in four days.

The accused were identified as Khaled Bin Ali, 44, a resident of Chandrayangutta; Shaik Moosa Bawazeer, 29, a real estate businessman and resident of Chandrayangutta; Mohammed Hilal Mohiuddin, 34, an AC technician and resident of Yakutpura and Mohammed Muddassir Quereshi, 26, a mutton shop employee and resident of Yakutpura.

Slingshot used to damage shops

They used slingshots and glass balls to damage two shops under the Chaderghat police limits, one in Santoshnagar police limits, one in Saidabad, two in Chandrayagutta, two in Malakpet, and one in Saroornagar police limits.

The accused were booked for committing mischief that causes loss and damage to property under section 324 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). As many as 10 cases were registered against them between April 27 and 30.

The IS Sadan police arrested the accused and seized the vehicle used to commit the offence, along with two mobile phones, a slingshot and glass balls from them.