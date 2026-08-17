Four held for cheating man of Rs 7L in cryptocurrency deal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police, on Monday, August 17, arrested four people from Kings Snooker in Chandrayangutta for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 7 lakh under the pretext of a cryptocurrency transaction.

The accused were identified as Saber Bin Ahmed Hadrani alias Saif (23), a fitness trainer; Mohammed Abul Salam (19), a student; Mohammed Anas (21), a student; and Mohammed Asif (27), a driver.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by JR Chowdary, a resident of Begum Bazar.

Police said that the accused would approach victims through Facebook and lure them with cryptocurrency transaction offers. After gaining their confidence, they called them to a particular location on the pretext of facilitating the transaction. Four cases are registered at Bandlaguda and Chandrayangutta police stations against the accused, said police.

They have been sent to judicial remand.

The public is advised to exercise caution when dealing with strangers offering cryptocurrency, investment or other financial transactions through social media platforms.