Four held for drug peddling in Hyderabad; MDMA seized

Hyderabad: Four persons were on Monday, January 13 arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad. Five grams of MDMA drug was seized from them.

The accused were identified as jay, a resident of Jilleguda, Raju and Dasari, natives of Suryapet and Mahender of Karmanghat.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the LB Nagar police said, “The accused were caught with drugs during a vehicle check and were booked under the NDPS Act.” Upon noticing the police, they moved in a suspicious manner. The police apprehended the accused. Apart from MDMA, the car and mobile phones were seized from them.

