Four held for duping Hyderabad businessman with ‘cash-doubling’ promise

Hyderabad: Police arrested four men for duping a Hyderabad businessman by promising to double his money through “Cash Barish” (money rain).

The accused are Mohammad Irfan, 44, who has several cases registered against him in Uppal and Nizamabad, Gugoloth Ravindhar, 40, Kavira Sai Baba, 41 and Thakur Manohar Singh, 39. They were arrested on Sunday, October 26, at Gandimaisamma.

The victim, 53-year-old K Basavaraju, invested Rs 25 lakh in the “pooja” after he was assured the money would double.

According to the police, the gang offered him sweets and badam milk laced with sedatives and ran away with the money.

After gaining consciousness, he realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police seized Rs 8.5 lakh in cash, a country-made weapon and a knife from the accused persons.

The Dundigal police have registered a case and are further investigating.