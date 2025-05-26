Four held for peddling ganja in Secunderabad

Police seized 3.8 kg of ganja, along with five mobile phones and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th May 2025 6:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: Four individuals were arrested on Monday, May 26, for allegedly possessing 3.8 kilograms of ganja in Secunderabad.

The accused have been identified as Tamata Sanjay, his cousin Tamata Shiva Singh, and Sanjay, who is the main financier of the drug network, while Shiva acted as a transporter.

According to reports, Shiva and Naresh were sent to procure ganja from Subba Rao, a regular supplier based in Araku, Andhra Pradesh, who is currently absconding. The contraband was then distributed to local buyers in Balaji Nagar, Yapral, Alwal, Bollarum, and Tirumalagiri.

Based on credible information, the police intercepted two individuals near Mission Model School in Bollarum and seized 2.3 kg of ganja. Based on their leads, two more accused were apprehended, and an additional 1.5 kg was recovered.

The total seizure amounted to 3.8 kg of ganja, along with five mobile phones and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

