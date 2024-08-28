Four held for smuggling hashish oil, ganja from Hyderabad to Delhi

Hyderabad: In a major catch, four people who were smuggling hashish oil and ganja were arrested by the special task force (STF) of the prohibition and excise department. The sleuths seized 4.2 kilograms of hashish oil, 70 kilograms of ganja, a car, and three mobile phones from the accused.

The arrested are identified as Shaik Sadak Valli, 56, a resident of Kadapa; Kalumula Satyanarayana, 33, a resident of East Godavari; Moturi Venkatalakshmi Harikumar, 51, from East Godavari and S Gangadhar of Rajamahendravaram.

According to the director of enforcement V B Kamalasan Reddy, a team led by STF superintendent N Anji Reddy caught the four persons while they were trying to supply the drugs to Hyderabad and Delhi.