Four Indian students injured in road accident in UK; one dead

A tragic road accident in Leicestershire, UK, has left four Indian students seriously injured. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning, also resulted in the death of 32-year-old Indian student Chiranjeevi Panguluri, according to the Leicestershire Police.

Chiranjeevi Panguluri was a passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which crashed into a ditch while traveling from Leicester towards Market Harborough. Tragically, Panguluri was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other passengers, including one woman and two men, along with the driver, were rushed to the hospital.

While the two male passengers sustained serious injuries, they are not life-threatening.

Suspect arrested in connection with accident

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, though he has since been released on bail.

The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or captured footage on dash cams to come forward.

The individuals involved in this devastating accident are reportedly from Andhra Pradesh.

Indian students must prioritize road safety in the UK

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety, particularly for international students in the UK.

As the number of Indian students in the UK continues to rise, it is essential for both students and authorities to ensure safer driving practices to prevent accidents like this one.