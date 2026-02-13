Four injured in house collapse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least four people were injured after their house in Hyderabad’s Nawab Sahab Kunta area collapsed on Thursday, February 12.

The incident occurred at 11:30 pm, after which four people, including children, were trapped in the rubble. After being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and pulled the victims out of the rubble with assistance from residents.

The injured were identified as Zakiya, 65, Raziya, 40, Suleiman, 10 and Fauzia, 13.



Following the incident, Bahadupura MLA Mohammed Mubeen arrived at the spot to assess the situation. Addressing the media, he said, “Our ex-corporator and a few other members arrived at the spot and removed the debris with the help of residents and shifted the victims to the hospital.”

He said that Zakiya suffered a fracture in her leg and Razia suffered a head injury.

At least four people were injured after their house in Hyderabad's Nawab Sahab Kunta area collapsed on Thursday, February 12.



The incident occurred at 11:30 PM, after which four people, including children, were trapped in the rubble. After being alerted, the police arrived at… pic.twitter.com/ZyMQqiCYIC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 13, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Falaknuma police said, “The incident occurred when a wall of the neighbouring house collapsed. A case has been registered under section 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

Also Read Shops will be sealed if safety rules are flouted, HYDRAA to intesify checks

The injured were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.