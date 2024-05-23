Four laborers buried alive while digging well in Jharkhand

The incident took place around 11 a.m. in Chitri Ambatoli village in the Senha police station area, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the workers were digging a well under an MGNREGA project

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 7:55 pm IST
Andhra: Two die after empty oil tanker explodes
Representative image

Lohardaga: Four laborers, including a woman, were buried alive while digging a well in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Thursday, May 23, police said.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. in Chitri Ambatoli village in the Senha police station area, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the workers were digging a well under an MGNREGA project, a senior officer said.

The police conducted a rescue operation, but all four laborers were found dead, he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Tree falls on bike-borne couple, husband dies on spot

“A portion of the earth caved in when the four labourers were digging the well. Excavators and other equipment were deployed, but the four persons were found dead,” Senha police station in-charge Vedant Shankar said.

The deceased was identified as Abu Rehan Ansari (35), Shabnam Khatun (21), Ramjan Ansari (35) and Bhagat, he said, adding the bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 7:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button