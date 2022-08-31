Four masked men vandalise church in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The incident occurred in Takkarpura village of Patti town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 31st August 2022 2:55 pm IST
church and a statue of Jesus and Mary vandalised
church and a statue of Jesus and Mary vandalised- Twitter

Amritsar: Four masked men allegedly vandalised a church in a village close to the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, police said on Wednesday.

Four masked youths entered the church, pointed a pistol at the watchman’s head and tied up his hands before vandalising the church. They also broke an idol and burnt the pastor’s car before leaving, the police said.

After the incident, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, they said.

A group of Christians on Wednesday held a protest against the incident and blocked all routes leading to Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind, Patti, Harike and Ferozepur.

The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

