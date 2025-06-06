Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

With their deaths, the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza has risen to 226 since the regime’s genocidal war began on October 7, 2023

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th June 2025 1:01 pm IST
The image of a group of mourners, including men in casual clothing, carry a stretcher with the body of Palestinian journalist Ismail Baddah, draped in a white cloth and a blue jacket, through a narrow street in Gaza City.
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ismail Baddah, killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, June 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters

At least four Palestinian journalists were killed in the latest Israeli strike on the grounds of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Thursday, June 5.

The journalists who lost their lives have been identified as:

  • Ismail Badah – Palestinian TV cameraman
  • Suleiman Hajjaj – Reporter
  • Samir al-Rifai – Shms News Agency
  • Ahmed Qalaja

Several other journalists were injured in the attack.

With full backing from the United States, Israel has continued its genocidal assault on Gaza since 7 October 2023. The ongoing aggression has resulted in nearly 54,700 Palestinians killed, the majority of whom are women and children.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

