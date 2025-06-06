Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

At least four Palestinian journalists were killed in the latest Israeli strike on the grounds of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Thursday, June 5.

The journalists who lost their lives have been identified as:

Ismail Badah – Palestinian TV cameraman

Suleiman Hajjaj – Reporter

Samir al-Rifai – Shms News Agency

Ahmed Qalaja

🚨BREAKING: Palestinian journalists Ismail Badah and Sulaiman Hani Hajjaj were killed in the Israeli bombing that directly targeted a press tent in Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. The attack also injured several other journalists, including Islam Badr. pic.twitter.com/lAask4SyWx — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) June 5, 2025

Breaking: Photojournalist Ahmad Qalja has died of his wounds sustained in the Israeli bombing of the journalists’ tent at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. This raises the number of journalists killed in yesterday’s Israeli attack to four. pic.twitter.com/RmvU9j8Bc6 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) June 6, 2025

Government Media Office:*



⛔ *The number of martyred journalists has risen to 224 after the announcement of the martyrdom of



🎙 *Martyr journalist/ Samir Al-Rifai*

Who worked as an editor for Shams News Agency#gaza pic.twitter.com/vENLRw5WdE — النصر (@lnr278340781201) June 5, 2025

Several other journalists were injured in the attack.

With their deaths, the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza has risen to 226 since the regime’s genocidal war began on October 7, 2023

With full backing from the United States, Israel has continued its genocidal assault on Gaza since 7 October 2023. The ongoing aggression has resulted in nearly 54,700 Palestinians killed, the majority of whom are women and children.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.