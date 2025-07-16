Four schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails on Wednesday

New Delhi: Four schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, marking the third consecutive day of such threats that have disrupted educational institutions across the national capital.

The Delhi Police said that so far, no suspicious object has been found at any of the locations, though searches are still underway.

As soon as the alerts were received, emergency response teams rushed to St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Mother International School in Hauz Khas.

The fire department, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and Delhi Police personnel were immediately deployed to the sites.

Delhi Fire Department officials confirmed receiving distress calls from the four schools between 5.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m., triggering full-scale evacuation procedures for students and staff.

All four institutions were promptly cleared as a precautionary measure, even as bomb disposal teams thoroughly scanned the premises.

Nothing suspicious has been found in any of the four schools, according to the police, who added that searches were still in progress to ensure complete safety.

This latest episode follows a similar series of threats issued on Tuesday, when St. Stephen’s College of Delhi University and St. Thomas School in Dwarka received bomb threat emails.

Both institutions were evacuated and examined by the Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Fire Brigade, and Special Staff. No explosive materials were found, and both threats were declared hoaxes after thorough investigations.

The police confirmed that the threats in each case came via email, and they are tracing the origin of these emails.

Monday also saw three schools targeted similarly. CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, CRPF School in Dwarka Sector 16, and another school in Chanakyapuri all received bomb threats via email.

In each case, bomb squads were sent, buildings evacuated, and detailed searches conducted, with all alerts eventually found to be false.

The Delhi Police are intensifying efforts to track the perpetrators of the threats.