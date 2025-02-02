Four-year-old boy dies as car crashes into house in Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd February 2025 10:22 am IST
Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday in Hyderabad, a four-year-old boy lost his life after a speeding car rammed into a roadside thatched house.

The incident took place in Parvathapur, Medipally. The accident occurred around 1 AM.

High-speed car loses control, hits house in Hyderabad

According to reports, the car was traveling from Ghatkesar to Uppal when the driver who was allegedly driving at high speed lost control near Parvathapur.

The vehicle first collided with an electric pole before veering off the road and crashing into a roadside thatched dwelling.

Young child succumbs to injuries

Inside the house was four-year-old K Akshith, who sustained severe injuries due to the impact.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save him, the child succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

Medipally police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the absconding driver.

