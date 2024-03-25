Four-year-old raped in Delhi, accused held, police to request HC for fast track hearing

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old tuition teacher in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on Sunday, adding that they have arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, protests were reported in the area and some cars were vandalised, as scores of people gathered outside the house of the accused, identified as Armaan, after rumours spread that no action was being taken.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police said that the Delhi High Court will be requested to assign the case to a fast-track court with the mandate to carry out a day-to-day hearing of the matter for the earliest possible conviction of the accused and the maximum possible sentence.

“While condemning the most heinous crime which deserves no mercy, it is necessary to mention here that police have acted with utmost alacrity and sensitivity in the matter; based upon information received at 2.36 p.m. on Sunday, a case under Sections 4/6 POCSO Act and 376 of the IPC has been registered at Mandawali police station,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

It stated that the accused had been arrested and produced before the court concerned, which sent him to judicial custody.

“The victim has been provided medical assistance at AIIMS, New Delhi and is presently recuperating under expert medical care. Her counselling is being done and criminal psychologists are attending to her so that she recovers from the trauma at the earliest,” a senior police official said.

“A team of experienced investigators is working on the case, requests shall be made for appointing a Special Prosecutor to present a robust case before the trial court and the Delhi High Court shall be requested on the administrative side to assign the case to a fast-track court with the mandate to carry out a day-to-day hearing of the matter for earliest possible conviction of the accused with maximum possible sentence,” the official added.

Delhi Minister Atishi condemned the incident and wrote to Lt Governor V.K. Saxena urging strict action against the accused.

“It has been reported in the media that a 4-year-old girl has been raped in Pandav Nagar in east Delhi. Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law-and-order situation that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi. Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police,” she said in her letter to the LG.

“I am writing to you not just as a Minister, but as a woman who lives in Delhi. Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility for Police and Public Order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible action is taken against the perpetrators of this horrendous crime. Please also ensure that Delhi becomes a city that is safe for women. The women of Delhi are looking towards you to fulfil your constitutional obligation to provide them a safe city,” she added.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also strongly condemned the incident of the rape of a minor and demanded immediate action.