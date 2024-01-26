Foxconn Chairman Young Liu conferred Padma Bhushan

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn Group CEO and Chairman Young Liu was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, on the eve of 75th Republic Day.

As per an official announcement made on Thursday, Liu is the only foreigner among the list of 17 Padma Bhushan recipients.

Under his leadership, Foxconn started making iPhones in India in 2019 after he took over the reins as CEO and chairman from Terry Gou in June 2019.

Apple started making iPhones at the Wistron plant in Bengaluru which has now been acquired by Tata Group.

Foxconn employs over 40,000 people and has plans to double its workforce this year. The group has a turnover of over USD 10 billion in India and it has invested over USD 8 billion in the country to date.

Under Liu’s leadership, Foxconn has joined India Semiconductor Mission through which the country is aspiring to set up a semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

Foxconn is in the process of setting up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test joint venture with HCL Group.

Foxconn will make an initial investment of USD 37.2 million in the JV.

Liu has founded three companies throughout his career which includes a motherboard company, Young Micro Systems in 1988, a northbridge and southbridge semiconductor design company focused on the PC chipset, ITE Tech in 1995 and an ADSL IC design company, ITeX in 1997.

Liu has an MS degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California and a BS degree in Electrophysics from Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University.