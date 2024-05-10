Frame charges against Brij Bhushan in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court

Published: 10th May 2024 6:31 pm IST
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot also discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.

The court ordered framing of charge for criminal intimidation against Singh. It will formally frame the charges on May 21.

It also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

