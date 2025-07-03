Fraudsters impersonate Telangana IAS officer, booked in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters were booked by the Hyderabad cybercrime unit for allegedly using pictures of a Telangana IAS officer and seeking financial assistance from government officials.

The accused used pictures of Dr G Srijana, who is the director of Panchyat Raj. They sent WhatsApp messages to three government officers seeking financial assistance. Based on a complaint by Srijana’s personal secretary, the Hyderabad cybercrime unit registered a case against unknown persons.

According to reports, on July 1, M Manikatesh, the personal secretary to Srijana filed a complaint alleging that some unkown persons were impersonating the IAS officer.

The accused operated with an international number using Nepal’s ISD sent messages to three officials.