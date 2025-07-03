Fraudsters impersonate Telangana IAS officer, booked in Hyderabad

The accused operated with an international number from Nepal and sent messages to three officials.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 3rd July 2025 1:10 pm IST
a representational image depicting a person is booked for crime.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters were booked by the Hyderabad cybercrime unit for allegedly using pictures of a Telangana IAS officer and seeking financial assistance from government officials.

The accused used pictures of Dr G Srijana, who is the director of Panchyat Raj. They sent WhatsApp messages to three government officers seeking financial assistance. Based on a complaint by Srijana’s personal secretary, the Hyderabad cybercrime unit registered a case against unknown persons.

According to reports, on July 1, M Manikatesh, the personal secretary to Srijana filed a complaint alleging that some unkown persons were impersonating the IAS officer.

MS Creative School

The accused operated with an international number using Nepal’s ISD sent messages to three officials.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 3rd July 2025 1:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button