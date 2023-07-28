Fraudsters using AI tools are on the loose, warn Hyderabad cops

Hyderabad: The city police have cautioned netizens to stay alert against the Artificial intelligence-generated technique fraudsters are using these days to dupe people online.

Growing technology, especially AI, has made the fraudsters methods to dupe innocent people globally more sophisticated .

Using the latest AI applications, fraudsters can generate a video call just by using the face of the person in a picture.

With the help of AI-powered face-swapping technology, the scammer poses as the target’s close friend or relative during a video call and persuaded them to transfer money.

A video shared on the Twitter handle of city police depicts a person receiving a video call from his friend, asking for urgent money for his mother, who is being treated at a hospital.

Using #ArtificialInteligence (#AI) apps and a photo of a person can make a video calls with the face of the person in the PIC, so #Beware of fake video calls from #Fraudsters…#CyberFraudsters #VideoCallScam



Credits – Respective owner. pic.twitter.com/a3jfGKva7L — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) July 28, 2023

Considering the medical urgency, the man immediately gears up to send the money online.

Also Read Cyber fraudsters dupe 2 Hyderabad businessmen of over Rs 1 crore

However, he is interrupted by another friend, who witnessed the video call. He suggests that the person call his friend in the video call on his personal contact number and verify the request.

To their surprise, the person on the video call denies that he had asked for money when he is asked for confirmation of the same on a normal phone call.

Tricks to spot fake/AI-generated video calls

The quality of the fake video is usually poor. Always check for watermarks or other signs as the fake video comes from an online source.

Check for the contact name appearing on the video call and the contact information that is saved on mobile.

Resize the video to fit the webcam window. If a person is making a fake video call, the video proportions will look out of shape.