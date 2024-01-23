Free 200 units of electricity from Feb: Minister Komatireddy   

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Tuesday that the Congress government’s guarantee to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household will be implemented starting next month.

“The state has become weak due to the administration of the KCR government. For this reason, there is some delay in fulfilling our promises,” the minister said while speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan.

He reiterated that the Congress government was keen on fulfilling all promise within 100 days, before March 16, 2024.

He added that the BRS government would not be able to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

‘BRS MLAs will join Congress’

The minister also said that 30 MLAs from the BRS party will join Congress soon after Lok Sabha polls. He also claimed that 10 MLAs had already expressed their interest in joining Congress. “There are silent conflicts in BRS party. Fights among brother-in-laws are common. On the other hand, there is a fight going on between the KT Rama Rao and Rajya Sabha MP J Santhosh Kumar,” he said.

Hitting out at BRS MLA and former minister G Jagadish Reddy, the Congress leader said that Jagadish will be arrested soon after the Kaleshwaram investigation concludes.