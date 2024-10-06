Free cancer screening for GHMC employees on Oct 8: Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Amrapali Kata announced a free cancer screening camp for GHMC employees on Tuesday, October 8 from 9 am to 5 pm.

This camp, organized by the Vimalakar Foundation in collaboration with KIMS, Sunshine Hospital, and various medical professionals, aims to promote early detection and prevention of cancer.

The screening will include a range of medical tests, such as ultrasound, abdominal and UGI endoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, proctoscopy, ECG, 2D-echo, X-ray, complete blood profile (CBP), liver function tests, kidney function tests, serum creatinine, lipid profile, and screenings for HBSAG and HCV.

GHMC commissioner emphasized that workers should arrive on an empty stomach to facilitate the tests.

Furthermore, she instructed all circle and zonal officers, along with heads of departments, to ensure that sick and suspicious individuals, including staff and workers, are sent to the head office for screening.