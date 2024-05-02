Free foundational course in counselling to empower mental well-being

Hyderabad: Global Welfare Foundation, in collaboration with Mudita Tribe Foundation and Rama Naidu Film School, has announced the launch of a no-cost foundational course in counselling.

This transformative programme, facilitated by the Person-to-Person Institute of Christian Counselling, is designed to empower individuals to become Peer Counsellors and advocates for mental well-being within their communities. Fifty-six students have registered for this week-long foundation course starting from May 1, will be conducted at the Rama Naidu Film School.

According to press release, the course has been created in response to the heightened global challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to meet the demand to access counselling services that has become more critical than ever. The course addresses the pressing need by offering comprehensive training to equip participants with the requisite skills and knowledge to support individuals in navigating life’s challenges, fostering resilience, and promoting positive mental health.

“With India’s population reaching approximately 1.4 billion, the demand for trained and qualified counsellors across various sectors is significantly high,” says Srinivasan Lingeswaran of the Global Welfare Foundation. “This initiative not only addresses this demand but also reaffirms our commitment to holistic welfare by prioritizing mental health advocacy.”

The Mudita Tribe Foundation, led by Miheeka Daggubati, is widely acclaimed for disproving misconceptions about mental health, and reducing stigma surrounding mental well-being, while advocating for its critical importance.

“Our partnership with Global Welfare Foundation and Rama Naidu Film School signifies a shared dedication to holistic welfare,” said, Miheeka Daggubati, Founder, Mudita.