Free homeopathy health camp to be held in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: Amid rising cases of seasonal diseases being reported in the city, a free homoeopathy health camp is being organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at Federation House in Red Hills between 2-5 pm on Thursday, September 11.

The free homoeopathy camp is being organised alongside a seminar on “The Present Fevers: Challenges and Solutions” which will begin at 4 pm. Experts will raise awareness on prevention, treatment and post-fever care amid the surge in the positivity rate for dengue chikungunya, malaria and other viral and vector-borne diseases.

The free health camp will include consultation and free medicine distribution for patients in Hyderabad. Residents who are interested in attending the event can scan the QR code on the poster to register for the event or free homoeopathy camp.

The seminar will be attended by the director and commissioner, health medical and family welfare department, RV Karnan, director, AYUSH, M Prashanthi, and other key speakers.

Healthcare professionals from various esteemed private and government hospitals in the city will also take part in the seminar.

As per the official data, Telangana has reported a total of 6,405 dengue cases up to August 31, according to the director of public health and family welfare. The state conducted 1.11 lakh tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.7 percent.

As of August 21, there were 4,648 dengue cases, indicating that 1,757 new cases were recorded in the last 10 days of August, accounting for 27.4 percent of the total cases.