‘Free Palestine’ chorus grows inside Osmania University campus

Hyderabad: The support for a ‘Free Palestine’ is growing in the campuses, and in Osmania University, a students’ organisation has come up with an innovative way to spark the brains of the students.

Posters could be seen at various places inside the OU campus on Tuesday, July 15, giving information about the Israel-Iran conflict, the Gaza humanitarian crisis, and mocking US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The posters, which are titled “Spark July 2025”, show a cartoon of Trump grabbing a bird by his mouth, and wondering where his Nobel prize is.

In another cartoon, an Indian voter could be seen telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would certainly vote for Modi if he paid Rs 15 lakh as promised. When Modi corrects the voter, saying he only promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every Indian, the voter shows Modi a newspaper article which points out that “Indian money in Swiss banks has tripled in 2024.”

“Black money triples, Sir,” the voter says, leaving Modi puzzled in the cartoon.

The poster/chart also contains a famous quote of Soviet Russian writer Maxim Gorky, on the importance of books among the ‘things.’

Disha Students Organisation, a little-known collective of students from OU, Nizam College and EFLU, has been publishing and pasting such literature in these campuses, by taking a different topic every month.