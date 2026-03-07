Rs 20 parking fee at single-screen theatre? Telangana HC just killed it

Previouslyonly mandated multiplexes and commercial establishments provided free parking if customers provided a bill or a movie ticket, while single-screen theatres enjoyed an exemption.

Hyderabad: From now on, it is mandatory for single-screen theatres across Telangana to provide free parking for ticket-holding customers.

The decision was made following the Telangana High Court ruling to suspend the Government Order (GO) 121 of 2021, which mandated multiplexes and commercial establishments to provide free parking if customers provided a bill or a movie ticket, while single-screen theatres enjoyed an exemption.

The order came after a writ petition was filed in the High Court by Prem Ramavath against Konark Theatre in Dilsukhnagar for charging Rs 20 as a parking fee from a moviegoer, NewsMeter reported.

“Single-screen theatres had approached the government in 2021 and secured an exemption without valid reasons. Now suspending the GO, the High Court has made it clear that if a consumer has a movie ticket, parking is free.” Advocate Vijay Gopal, who is associated with the case, was quoted by NewsMeter.

