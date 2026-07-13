Free RTC City ride for Bengaluru-bound travellers wins praise

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) move to provide free bus connectivity for passengers travelling to Bengaluru is gaining praise.

The initiative, aimed at improving end-to-end travel, has led to additional 60-70 ticket bookings daily, according to the corporation.

The corporation launched the a facility under which passengers holding a valid TGSRTC ticket to Bengaluru can travel free of cost on Pushpak AC buses operating between various parts of Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Airport at Shamshabad

According to the TGSRTC, passengers travelling to Bengaluru can avail the complimentary feeder service, eliminating the need to spend extra on reaching the boarding point.

The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of commuters, including IT professionals, business travellers and regular passengers who frequently travel between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

According to a report by Times of India, apart from reducing travel cost, the service also offers a seamless travel experience by linking city locations with long-distance bus services.

Seeing the positive response, TGSRTC has also expanded the number of boarding and alighting points on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route to make its services more accessible across Hyderabad