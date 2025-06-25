French touist raped in Udaipur, event management employee held

A man has been arrested accused for allegedly raping a French tourist in Udaipur of Rajasthan after luring her from a party to his apartment.

The accused, Siddharth, works at an event management company.

Update: Udaipur Police arrests Siddharth accused in the rape case of a French woman in Udaipur.pic.twitter.com/i4wB5TFSoY https://t.co/EokqpBFL1e — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 25, 2025

The incident occurred on Monday in the Badgaon Police Station area. According to the police, the French tourist, who arrived in Udaipur from Delhi on June 22, was staying at a hotel in the Ambamata area.

She and her friends, along with a few employees of the event management company, went to a restaurant in Tiger Hills in the Badgaon area on Sunday evening.

“On Sunday evening, some French tourists were at a restaurant called Greek Farm with some employees of an event management company. They had a meal together and also consumed drinks,” police said.

Siddharth invited the woman to step outside on the pretext of showing her the nearby sights and later took her to his rented apartment in Sukher, where he raped her

According to the FIR, the woman allegedly repeatedly requested to return to her hotel, but Siddharth refused. Also, her mobile phone was out of charge at the time.

The French tourist is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.