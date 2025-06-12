Hyderabad: 80-year-old woman sexually assaulted

A case was registered and further investigation is on, a police official at Yacharam police station said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th June 2025 11:00 pm IST
Person shielding their face with open hands in a defensive gesture, lit by red light against a dark background.
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An octogenarian woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person at her house here, police said on Thursday.

The 80-year-old woman, who stays alone at her house was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday midnight, they said based on a complaint filed by the woman’s neighbour.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, a police official at Yacharam police station said.

MS Creative School

The neighbour who helps the elderly woman by preparing tea and other things was informed about the alleged incident by the octogenarian on Thursday morning, police said.

The elderly woman was sent for medical examination.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th June 2025 11:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button