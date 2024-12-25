Fresh gunfight erupts in Manipur’s foothill village

Imphal: A gunfight erupted between two armed groups in Imphal East district, Manipur, on Wednesday morning, December 25 according to police.

According to reports, armed individuals fired from the hilltops of Kangpokpi district, targeting Sinam Kom village. In response, armed ‘village volunteers’ stationed at the foothills fired back, sparking the clash.

Additional security forces have been deployed to the area, but no injuries have been reported.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on December 25 said the state was on the right trajectory of development and good governance before violence broke out on May 3, 2023, and had hosted multiple international and national events, including G-20 meetings, the Miss India competition, and the tri-nation football tournament.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a separate gunfight occurred between armed men and security forces in Thamnapokpi and nearby Uyok Ching in Imphal East.

Since May last year, ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands.

(With inputs of PTI)