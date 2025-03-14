From Ajwa to Majdool: Over 1.5M dates distributed daily for Iftar at Prophet’s Mosque

More than 1.5 million dates are distributed daily to worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to break their fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

These dates are included in meal packages provided to fasting individuals before the Maghreb prayer, allowing them to break their fast at sunset. Each meal contains a pack of seven dates.

The dates distributed for iftar come in a variety of types. Madinah’s date farms produce numerous varieties, the most prominent of which are:

Ruthana

Ajwa

Anbara

Safawi

Saq’i

Barni Al-Madinah

Barni Al-Ays

Bayda’ Al-Mahd

Al-Mabroum

Al-Hilya

Al-Jubaili

Al-Labbana

Al-Mashrouk

Al-Majdool

Al-Rabi’a

Al-Shalabi

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Madinah region is home to more than 7 million palm trees, spread across over 29,000 farms. These farms produce more than 340,000 tonnes of dates, contributing nearly 18 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s total date production.

The harvested dates are:

Sold directly in local markets

Stored for future use

Processed into various food products

Madinah’s date industry also includes 44 specialised factories focused on date packaging and processing, ensuring dates reach consumers in different sizes and forms.