From Ajwa to Majdool: Over 1.5M dates distributed daily for Iftar at Prophet’s Mosque

Madinah farms produce 18 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total date production.

From Ajwa to Anbara: Over 1.5M dates distributed daily for Iftar at Prophet’s Mosque
Photo: SPA

More than 1.5 million dates are distributed daily to worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to break their fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

These dates are included in meal packages provided to fasting individuals before the Maghreb prayer, allowing them to break their fast at sunset. Each meal contains a pack of seven dates.

The dates distributed for iftar come in a variety of types. Madinah’s date farms produce numerous varieties, the most prominent of which are:

  • Ruthana
  • Ajwa
  • Anbara
  • Safawi
  • Saq’i
  • Barni Al-Madinah
  • Barni Al-Ays
  • Bayda’ Al-Mahd
  • Al-Mabroum
  • Al-Hilya
  • Al-Jubaili
  • Al-Labbana
  • Al-Mashrouk
  • Al-Majdool
  • Al-Rabi’a
  • Al-Shalabi

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Madinah region is home to more than 7 million palm trees, spread across over 29,000 farms. These farms produce more than 340,000 tonnes of dates, contributing nearly 18 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s total date production.

The harvested dates are:

  • Sold directly in local markets
  • Stored for future use
  • Processed into various food products

Madinah’s date industry also includes 44 specialised factories focused on date packaging and processing, ensuring dates reach consumers in different sizes and forms.

