From alien attack to solar storm: Know Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2023

A blind Bulgarian clairvoyant Vangelia Gushterova who is famously known as ‘Baba Vanga’ had made scary predictions for 2023.

Vangelia who had accurately predicted many events including the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the 9/11 attack on the world trade center in New York, had said that in 2023, the world will face an alien attack, solar storm, nuclear explosion, etc.

Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2023

As per media reports, Baba Vanga had made the following predictions

Alien attack: One of the predictions of Baba Vanga was an alien attack. According to her, millions of people will die if aliens visit the planet in 2023.

Solar storm: She predicted that the Earth will witness a solar storm in 2023.

During the storm, the solar surface erupts and sends plasma and electrically charged particles toward Earth. However, magnetic field lines around the Earth deflect them towards the north and south poles. At the poles, the solar particles interact with molecules. It results in the formation of aurora.

Though, the Earth’s magnetic field is capable of protecting the planet from radiation, magnetic and electrical activity disturbs technology. Heavy storm causes power outrage, radio blackouts, GPS confusion, etc.

Bio-weapons:

Bio-weapons which are a subset of weapons of mass destruction are microorganisms that are produced and released deliberately with an intention of causing mass destruction.

These weapons can cause disease in a large number of people. It poses a huge challenge to the healthcare system.

As per Baba Vanga’s prediction, a ‘big country’ will carry out biological weapons research thereby resulting in the deaths of thousands of people.

Lab babies:

Lab babies are going to become reality in 2023 as per the prediction made by Vangelia. According to her, parents will be able to decide the color, height, weight, and other characteristics of the babies.

Already research is going on to make it possible and as per biotechnologists’ calculations, lab babies will take years to become reality. However, Baba Vanga predicted that it will become reality in 2023.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was born in 1911 in Strumica, North Macedonia. She was a religious leader and an herbal doctor.

She lost her eyesight at the age of 12 years. However, she used to claim that she has god’s gift of seeing the future.

On August 11, 1996, she died. Before her death, she made a lot of predictions. One among them is that the world would end in 5079.