From cinema to code: Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur joins Abu Dhabi AI university

Abu Dhabi: Veteran Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, an 80-year-old best known for films such as Masoom and Mr India, has joined the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi as an advisor to its AI+Arts Fellowship Programme.

Announcing the development on X, Kapur said he was “proud” to take on the role, describing it as both “an honour and opportunity” to collaborate with leading experts while contributing to the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and the arts.

Proud to say I have joined the Mohammad Bin Zayed University of Artifical Intelligence in Abu Dhabi , as advisor to the AI+Arts Fellowship Program. It’s both an honour and opportunity. To learn, and to contribute, along with some of the most distinguished names in this field… — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 4, 2026

In a separate post, he reflected on the broader impact of artificial intelligence, suggesting that meaningful transformation may emerge from ordinary households rather than elite institutions. “Not from the top of the pyramid. From the bottom. From homes like this,” he wrote.

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He described AI as “the most democratic technology humanity has ever touched”, adding that it has the potential to expand access to knowledge, education, design and research across socio-economic groups. At the same time, Kapur stressed that human intuition will remain central, noting that creativity and lived experience cannot be replaced by machines.

He also pointed to possible shifts in family and work structures, suggesting that younger generations may move away from conventional employment paths, while older individuals could find renewed relevance through their experience. He added that wider access to AI tools could open up more opportunities for women.

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Because while the world is obsessed with the trillions being invested in AI, and the valuations of giant companies in the West, they may be missing where the real AI revolution will rise from.



Not from the top… pic.twitter.com/Je0CYEsnGJ — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 1, 2026

Mixed reactions online

The announcement drew varied responses on social media. Several users welcomed the move, describing it as a positive step towards integrating artistic perspectives into artificial intelligence research.

Some said the intersection of AI and the arts is where “things get interesting”, while others praised Kapur’s experience in visual storytelling.

However, some users questioned the relevance of a film industry figure in a specialised AI environment, arguing that such roles should be reserved for those with technical expertise. A few comments were critical in tone, reflecting a broader debate about the role of non-technical professionals in shaping emerging technologies.

About Shekhar Kapur

Kapur is regarded as one of India’s most influential filmmakers, with a career spanning Hindi and international cinema. He rose to prominence with Masoom (1983) and the cult classic Mr India (1987), followed by Bandit Queen (1994), which received global critical acclaim.

He later directed internationally recognised films including Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), both of which earned multiple award nominations. His work is noted for its strong visual storytelling and historical narratives.