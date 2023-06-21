From ICU beds to ORS supply, Telangana gets ready to tackle heat

Hyderabad: State health minister T Harish Rao in a review meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya informed that a comprehensive two-pronged strategy has been implemented to tackle rising heat in the state.

The meeting was held via video conference on Wednesday. It was attended by health ministers and disaster management officers from seven states to address the growing concerns posed by soaring temperatures and hailstorms.

Rao highlighted that two medical officers have been posted in each district who will impart knowledge and skills to healthcare personnel across all government hospitals, including sub-centers and primary health centers at the district level.

Essential medicines have been made available in all hospitals, including primary health centers (PHCs) and Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHCs), ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services.

To avoid dehydration, water facilities have been provided at various bus stations, railway stations, construction sites, and employment guarantee worksites.

The government has also arranged for dedicated wards and ICU beds to cater to individuals affected by heat-related ailments.

The government-sponsored 108 ambulances are available. These vehicles will be equipped with essential medications for emergencies. Primary health centers have been well-stocked with intravenous fluids, ORS, and other vital drugs.

Minister Harish Rao emphasized the crucial timely alerts from the Centre and the Meteorological Department will expedite the implementation of early measures by state governments, ensuring a swift response to potential challenges.

At the end of the meeting, Harish Rao asked citizens to take necessary precautions to tackle the soaring heatwave. “By following the recommended guidelines, individuals can protect themselves from the adverse effects of extreme temperatures and safeguard their well-being,” he stated.