From maternity leave to overtime: Saudi Arabia rolls out changes to labour law

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has implemented significant changes to its labour law, effective this month.

The initiative aims to strengthen employee rights and improve working conditions across various sectors. It is part of a broader reform strategy launched in 2020 to enhance employment flexibility and streamline visa regulations, according to Arabic daily Okaz.

Key changes in the labour law:

Maternity leave: Female employees are now entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave, an increase from the previous 10 weeks.

Bereavement and marriage leave: Employees will receive five days of paid leave following the death of a spouse and an additional five days for marriage.

Contract termination notice: Employees with indefinite contracts must provide a 30-day notice, while employers must give 60 days’ notice before termination.

Overtime pay: Work performed on public holidays and during Eid will now be classified as overtime, ensuring proper compensation.

The duration of work trials may be extended for up to 180 days under specific conditions.

Employers must ensure a workplace free from discrimination based on race, color, gender, disability, or social status.

Strict penalties will be imposed on employers hiring workers without a valid license.

These changes are based on an extensive study involving over 1,300 participants, ensuring that the policy changes align with the concerns and recommendations of workers and stakeholders through a public survey platform.

By implementing these reforms, Saudi Arabia continues its commitment to improving labour standards, increasing workforce protections, and fostering a fairer work environment.