‘From the river…’ genocidal call, says Elon Musk, to suspend X users

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that phrase such as “From the river to the sea” implies genocide and those who promote genocide will be suspended from X.

Musk re-shared Friday’s post, stating that “Yes, ‘decolonisation’ necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person.”

This post was shared in response to a user who said, “decolonisation’ is the woke version of jihad, and it should be viewed and treated that way.”

“As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension,” Elon Musk posted on X.

“At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform,” Musk also tweeted.

“Anyone calling for a genocide of any people will be suspended,” Musk respond to a user who asks, “So many influential accounts here support Hamas’ massacre. Will you suspend them?”

The slogan “from the river to the sea” has been utilized by Palestinians and pro-Palestinian campaigners for years to advocate for the liberation of historic Palestine.

The slogan, according to many Israeli sympathisers, implies the “destruction of Israel” and practically calls for “genocide”.