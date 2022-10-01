From touching Mani Ratnam’s feet to sharing laugh with him: Check out Aishwarya Rais pictures with director

Published: 1st October 2022
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a special relationship with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. She considers him her guru as he’s the one who launched her in the world of cinema with Tamil film ‘Iruvar’ in 1997. Later, they worked together in ‘Guru’ (2007) and Raavan (2010). And now after 12 long years, Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam have come together with a historical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’, which hit the theatres on Friday. On the release day of the film, let’s admire the adorable bond of this Guru-Shishya duo by taking a look at their pictures from the sets of their films and promotional events of the films.

