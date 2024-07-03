FSSAI cancels licences of 111 spice making companies

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has cancelled the license of 111 spice producers over the past month after the companies failed to match the basic standard quality of their products.

Nearly 2,200 samples of spices were tested of which and 111 companies were found to be compromising with low-quality substances. Most of the spice maker companies are small-time manufacturers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, followed by Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

FSSAI says it will conduct more tests. However, the process will take a long time due to fewer testing centres.

According to an ANI report, the tests also included several parameters including moisture content, insect and rodent contamination, heavy metals and pesticide residues.