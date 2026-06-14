Fuel prices to be reviewed based on crude oil supply: Minister

Fuel prices, including petrol, diesel and LPG, have witnessed hikes in recent weeks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Refuelling station with green, yellow, and red fuel nozzles at a petrol pump.

Thrissur: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday, June 14, said fuel prices would be reviewed based on the availability of crude oil supplies.

Replying to reporters’ questions on a possible revision in fuel prices, Gopi said the situation would be assessed based on crude oil supplies.

“Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

He also asked reporters whether they had the role of a supervisory ministry.

Fuel prices, including petrol, diesel and LPG, have witnessed hikes in recent weeks.

The increase followed disruptions in crude oil and natural gas supplies linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button