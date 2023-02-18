Fuel up for the day: 5 Must-visit breakfast spots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: No matter what your profession is, to continue your work with zeal and ardour or share your creative ideas with your boss with some brio, you need to be an energetic full day. But to remain vibrant and high-spirited the whole day has become a challenge nowadays. Despite having breakfast on time, most people seem lazy or are spotted yawing in offices most of time.

To appease your appetite there are lot of foods options but remember that having a delicious and healthy breakfast can only help you remain effervescent whole day. Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day as it replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness.

We will share with you the five must-try breakfast places in Hyderabad picked by city’s popular food blogger Dr Ahmad Ashfaq aka Dr Foodie. We are sure that if you break your night fast at any of these places, dishes served here will help you stay full of pep.

Best Breakfast Places In Hyderabad

1. Roast 24Seven

Timings: From 6 am (All day breakfast)

Must try: Roast Breakfast, Brioche French Toast and Chicken Kheema Pav

Location: Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli



2. Fonce Chocolatier

Timing: From 8 AM to 11 AM (Friday-Sunday)

Must try: Cereals (Cornflakes, Chocos, Muesli), Hot and Cold coffee, Breakfast platter only for Rs1150 ONLY on weekends (can choose upto 8 items from the given menu)

Location: Road Number 59, Jubilee Hills

3. Ci Gusta!

Timing: From 11 am onwards

Must try: Egg wrap, Fried egg white burger with croissant, Supreme Ispahan croissants and Custard filled croissants

Location: Kavuri Hills Rd, opp. Dmart, CBI Colony, Madhapur

4. Cravery Cafe

Timing: From 9 am to 11 am

Must try: Brekki Brioche, All English breakfast, Nutella french toast and French breakfast

Location: Film Nagar, Road Number 78, Jubilee Hills



5. True Black Coffee