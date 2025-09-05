Fugitive wanted for tax evasion, gambling deported from UAE

New Delhi: A fugitive wanted by Gujarat Police for alleged tax evasion, illegal gambling, and money laundering was deported from the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI with the state police, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, officials said.

Harshit Babulal Jain, who had an Interpol Red Notice against him, was located in the UAE, they said.

“The subject Harshit Babulal Jain is wanted by Gujarat Police in case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering. Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against Harshit Babulal Jain through Interpol on August 09, 2023, on the request of the Gujarat Police. The subject was deported from the UAE and was handed over to the Gujarat Police on September 5, 2025 at Ahmedabad International Airport,” CBI spokesperson said here.