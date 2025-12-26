Fulfill poll promises, not personal vendettas: KTR to CM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K T Rama Rao said on Friday, hit back at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his recent pledge to end K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family out of power, challenging the CM to take a vow instead to fulfill his poll promises.

Speaking at an event at the BRS office here, Rama Rao took exception to the “abuses and the language” used by the Chief Minister.

He slammed the CM’s choice of words and said it was unbecoming of a Chief Minister.

“You (Revanth Reddy) took a vow to prevent KCR from coming to power. If you have so much talent, take a vow to implement the one tola gold scheme for poor women from January 1 (2026),” said Rama Rao, son of KCR.

Congress had promised before the 2023 assembly polls to provide one tola gold to poor women.

This latest spat follows a December 24 exchange where CM Revanth Reddy swore to prevent the BRS from returning to power after KCR reportedly threatened to “skin” the current Congress government.