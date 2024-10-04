Full and final list of 20 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The wait is over, and the excitement is palpable as the complete list of celebrity contestants set to participate in Bigg Boss 18 has finally been revealed. This year’s lineup promises to deliver high-voltage drama, entertainment, and intrigue, with a mix of well-known faces from television, Bollywood, and even the political sphere.

Among the top stars from the television industry, Nia Sharma, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena are sure to bring their strong personalities to the Bigg Boss house. Popular TV actors like Karanveer Mehra and Shehzada Dhami will also be competing for the coveted title.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants Full List

Nia Sharma (TV Actress) Hemlata Sharma (Bollywood Actress) Nyra Banerjee (TV Actress) Muskan Bamne (TV Actress) Tanjinder Pal Singh Bagga (Politician) Rajat Dalal (Digital Creator) Chum Darang (Arunachalee Actress) Atul Kishan (Social Activist) KaranVeer Mehra (TV Actor) Shehzada Dhami (TV Actor) Vivian Dsena (TV Actor) Eisha Singh (TV Actress) Shrutika Raj Arjun (Actress) Chahat Pandey (TV Actress) Shilpa Shirodkar (TV and Bollywood Actress) Gunaratna Sadavarte (Advocate) Avinash Mishra (TV Actor) Alice Kaushik (TV Actress) Sara Arfeen Khan (Actress and Arfeen Khan’s Wife) Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s Life Coach)

However, fans were left surprised to see that Shoaib Ibrahim, who was reportedly in the final list, did not make it.

Fans react to the list.

There are also rumors swirling that a couple of contestants might withdraw from the show last minute, but as it stands, the list is nearly finalized.

Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 6 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, promising a season filled with unmissable drama and entertainment. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates.