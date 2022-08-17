Full freedom to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi: Karnataka Edu minister

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh has given permission to government schools statewide to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival that falls from August 31 to September 9.

Speaking to reporters he said, “They (school authorities) have full freedom (to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi). All government schools and colleges have the right to celebrate.”

He further added there was no need to create a controversy regarding this matter.

Karnataka Education Minister says "Ganesh Utsav" OK "#Hijab" Not OK!



Permission has been granted to perform Ganesh Utsav in govt schools by Karnataka govt.



Permission has been granted to perform Ganesh Utsav in govt schools by Karnataka govt.



Isn't this contempt of court? No uniformity? Media awake? — Mohammed Irshad (@Shaad_Bajpe) August 17, 2022

The statement comes in stark contrast to his earlier statements made months ago when the hijab issue rocked the southern state.

In February this year, the minister made it crystal clear to all government educational institutions that the students should adhere to the uniform dress code.

“Just as rules are followed in the military, the same is to be done here (in educational institutions) as well. Options are open for those who are not willing to follow it, which they can make use of,” the minister had said speaking to reporters then.

The Hijab Ban

The hijab issue began in December last year when six pre-university female students were not allowed inside their classrooms as the administration insisted they remove their hijab or headscarf.

The issue soon spread like wildfire throughout the state where many government educational institutions started following the procedure and stopped hijab-clad students from entering the premises.

The issue then took a nasty turn when Hindu students, dressed up in saffron shawls started protesting against their hijab-clad Muslim classmates. Schools and pre-universities were shut down in order to maintain law and order.

The issue then went to the Karnataka high court which upheld the decision of the state government stating that the hijab is not necessary and students should adhere to the rules of their respective institutions.